Neighborhood Night Out in ICT tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tonight is a big night for block parties around Wichita. The city is taking part in an annual event called Neighborhood Night Out, aimed at promoting public safety and building community.

Many neighborhoods will hold block parties, cookouts or ice cream socials. It’s a fun event that encourages neighbors to get out of their homes and meet one another.

Elected officials, police officers and firefighters will also be out and about tonight. Police say this give officers a chance to get to know residents, which in turn helps fight crime.

“We can’t be on every street corner of every minute of every day. We really rely on our community,” said WPD police officer Charley Davidson. “We rely on those relationships, those partnerships that we have in our community.”

Neighborhood Night Out started at 5:30 p.m. and will go on until 9:00.

