Man arrested in hit-and-run of K-State student

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A man accused of hitting a Kansas State student with his truck, then leaving the scene, has been arrested.

Nicholas Blaha was booked into the Riley County Jail Monday afternoon.

He is charged with reckless aggravated battery in the April 14, early morning hit-and-run of 21-year-old Amber Wilhelm.

Kansas law defines the charge as a Level 5 Felony. If convicted, Blaha could face anywhere between 31 months and 136 months in prison.

Police said Wilhelm was crossing Bluemont Avenue, in Manhattan, when Blaha hit her with his truck.

Police said an investigation revealed Wilhelm had stopped in the cross walk and was bent over. Police said Blaha hit Wilhelm with his truck and fled the scene. She was badly injured but has since been released from the hospital.

Blaha will appear in court at 1 p.m. Aug. 21. He is free on a $20,000 bond.

