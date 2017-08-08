Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer running in 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lt. Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer today announced that he is formally running for governor.

Colyer appointed a treasurer for the Dr. Jeff Colyer for Governor campaign committee, with paperwork filed today.

“It’s time for a new day in Kansas. It’s time to listen, to lead, and to bring people together. I am fully committed to doing the work necessary to win the 2018 race for Governor, and today’s announcement is a first step toward that victory,” he said.

Dr. Colyer is a fifth-generation Kansan. A doctor, Dr. Colyer has traveled to countless war-torn countries working to bring healing and renewed hope to victims. Dr. Colyer is married to Ruth, and together they have three daughters.

