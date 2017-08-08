Kansas State Wildcats football excited for 2017

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are high expectations for the 2017 Kansas State Wildcats football team, from the fans to the players themselves. With so many returning players on both offense and defense, and several of the best teams in the conference coming to Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the stage is set for a special season.

The players know they’ll need to play consistent football from the start of the season, and they’re excited to show what they can do. Kansas State opens its season against Central Arkansas on Saturday, September 2nd at 6:10 p.m.