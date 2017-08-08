Kansas State Wildcats football excited for 2017

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are high expectations for the 2017 Kansas State Wildcats football team, from the fans to the players themselves. With so many returning players on both offense and defense, and several of the best teams in the conference coming to Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the stage is set for a special season.

The players know they’ll need to play consistent football from the start of the season, and they’re excited to show what they can do. Kansas State opens its season against Central Arkansas on Saturday, September 2nd at 6:10 p.m.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s