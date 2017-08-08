Florida sinkhole continues to grow

WFLA-TV Published:

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Conditions appear to be worsening at a massive sinkhole that’s already consumed two homes in Land O’ Lakes, Florida.

Over the weekend, county officials condemned several homes after finding new evidence of cracking and after discovering a new depression in the backyard of one of the homes.

A contractor moved in two heavy excavators over the weekend to remove debris and begin the process of pushing in uncrushed limestone to fill in the sides of the hole.

More than 125 truck loads of dirt were moved into the hole on Saturday and Sunday. That work continued on Monday.

Several large containers filled with debris from the hole were moved out by trucks.

Despite the fact that new cracks and depressions have been found near the sinkhole, the county still isn’t sure if the sinkhole is expanding.

“We are reluctant to say the sinkhole is growing at this point, however, certainly Mother Nature is taking it back. If you look at the 30 and 40 year pictures here, apparently where some of those homes are located was in the middle of a lake,” said Doug Tobin with Pasco County.

 

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s