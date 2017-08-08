Florida sinkhole continues to grow

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Conditions appear to be worsening at a massive sinkhole that’s already consumed two homes in Land O’ Lakes, Florida.

Over the weekend, county officials condemned several homes after finding new evidence of cracking and after discovering a new depression in the backyard of one of the homes.

A contractor moved in two heavy excavators over the weekend to remove debris and begin the process of pushing in uncrushed limestone to fill in the sides of the hole.

More than 125 truck loads of dirt were moved into the hole on Saturday and Sunday. That work continued on Monday.

Several large containers filled with debris from the hole were moved out by trucks.

Despite the fact that new cracks and depressions have been found near the sinkhole, the county still isn’t sure if the sinkhole is expanding.

“We are reluctant to say the sinkhole is growing at this point, however, certainly Mother Nature is taking it back. If you look at the 30 and 40 year pictures here, apparently where some of those homes are located was in the middle of a lake,” said Doug Tobin with Pasco County.