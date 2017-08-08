‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star regrets arrest, aims for sobriety

MARK KENNEDY, The Associated Press Published:
In this still image from video, actor Tom Wopat stands during arraignment Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Waltham, Mass., on indecent assault and battery and drug possession charges. Wopat who played Luke Duke on the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" pleaded not guilty to the charges. Wopat, 65, was arrested on Wednesday night as he was leaving rehearsal for a performance of "42nd Street." (WCVB-TV via AP, Pool)

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Dukes of Hazzard” star Tom Wopat says he’ll be taking time to address his ongoing struggle with substance abuse following his arrest in Massachusetts on indecent assault and battery charges.

Wopat pleaded not guilty Thursday to grabbing the buttocks of a female member of a local production of “42nd Street” he was supposed to star in. Police said they found what they suspect to be cocaine in the actor’s possession.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Wopat expressed “his deepest regrets” to friends, family and his many loyal fans” for the “unfortunate events” but “firmly denies any wrongdoing.”

He says he hopes his “good name will be restored” after his team investigates the allegation.

Related Posts