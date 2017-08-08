Caught on Cam: Goat jumps onto hood of police car

CNN Published: Updated:

BLANCHARD, Okla. (CNN) – A goat decided to jump onto the hood of a police cruiser, and it was all caught on an officer’s body cameras.

It happened in Oklahoma Saturday. The officer was out in Blanchard looking for the owner of a lost pony, when a goat climbed onto the squad car.

The officer said, “That’s my hood dude!”

A neighbor came out and helped get the goat down but the feisty guy jumped right back up a second time.

The officer said the video would help make a great insurance claim for insurance but officials with the department say the goat didn’t do any damage.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s