90-year-old man receives critical injuries in Haysville cutting

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 90-year-old man was cut and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Karla Ct. in Haysville.

After being cut, the man contacted a neighbor. Police arrived and arrested a woman in connection to the incident.

Police believed the cutting stemmed from some kind of argument. Right now, they are still investigating and waiting for a search warrant.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.