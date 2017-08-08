1 man dead after officer-involved shooting in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Junction City Police Department are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.

It occurred just before 1 a.m. on Caroline Avenue on the west side of the city.

Trish Giordano, with Junction City police, confirmed that no officers were injured during the incident. However, one man was killed. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

The KBI will take over the investigation at the request of Junction City Police Department.

