1 man dead after officer-involved shooting in Junction City

By Published: Updated:
The KBI investigates an officer-involved shooting in Junction City, (KSNT Photo)

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Junction City Police Department are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.

It occurred just before 1 a.m. on Caroline Avenue on the west side of the city.

Trish Giordano, with Junction City police, confirmed that no officers were injured during the incident. However, one man was killed. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

The KBI will take over the investigation at the request of Junction City Police Department.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s