Wichita woman on DCF wait times: ‘It’s like hell’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A union spokesperson representing Kansas state employees is warning residents about long wait times and case back logs at the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF).

“Honestly, it’s like hell!” said Chelsea Thompson.

Chelsea Thompson said she and her son, 2, sat inside DCF’s Wichita location for more than four hours on Monday.

“I was trying to get my food stamps. I accomplished it 4.5 hours later,” Thompson said. “I just lost track of time.”

Soon-to-be mom Emma Williams said she understands.

“The entire day is gone,” said Williams.

Williams said she spent about seven hours at DCF waiting to talk to a case worker when she could have been at work, making money.

“That’s $40 we missed out on today and we got to sit around for how many hours?” Williams said.

Kansas Organization of State Employees (KOSE) Executive Director Robert Choromanski said the long wait times is related to DCF’s transitioning to a new portal program.

“The regional director for the Wichita DCF admitted that some people in the lobby are waiting 6.5 hours for their benefits to be processed, recently. The reason for that delay is DCF employees are currently training on that new computer system” explained Robert Choromanski.

DCF Spokesperson Theresa Freed dismissed Choromanski’s claims.

“Training hours are staggered, and additional staff has been added to ensure we maintain efficient application processing that meets and exceeds federal guidelines,” said Freed.

Freed said DCF clients are informed of approximate wait times. She said they have the option to leave and come back, or submit applications online or by mail.

“Our goal is to provide one-contact resolution. This may mean clients wait longer in lobbies, but they receive a same-day eligibility determination,” said Freed.

Choromanski said there are issues at DCF beyond the lengthy wait times. He said the current computer mainframe for processing welfare applications will be brought down for a week, statewide as DCF migrates welfare applicant’s data to the new program portal called Kansas Eligibility Enforcement System (KEES).

“A lot of people will not get their benefits they are entitled to on time,” Choromanski said. “They are relying on the state to distribute this money on time, process their application and so that’s what the biggest concern is, that the computer system, it is not ready to go in terms of being able to process everything on time.”

Choromanski said DCF’s portal program will be brought down during the week of August 21 for the transition. He said during that time residents will still be allowed to apply for benefits, but nothing will be processed for the week.

Freed said that is not entirely true.

“Current client benefits will not be interrupted. DCF will continue accepting new benefit applications during the upgrade period, though processing times may be impacted,” Freed said.