Wichita Wingnuts top Lincoln 3-2 in series opener

WICHITA, Kans. (August 7, 2017) – Tyler Kane worked seven excellent innings and Brent Clevlen drove in a pair of runs, as the Wichita Wingnuts held off the Lincoln Saltdogs 3-2 on Monday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

After Kane (8-1) retired the Saltdogs (46-26) in order in the top of the first, the Wingnuts started the home half of the frame with three straight singles. Clevlen provided the last of the trio with a knock to center that brought home Tyler Sullivan for a 1-0 Wichita lead. It was the sixth straight contest the Wingnuts (45-28) have struck for the game’s first run.

Kane encountered his lone blip on the radar in the top of the third, when Cesar Valera lined a two-run triple just past the outstretched glove of right fielder Richard Prigatano to give the Saltdogs a 2-1 advantage. Despite not striking out a batter, Kane settled in nicely after the rocky third inning. He set down the final nine hitters he faced in picking up his eighth win of the season.

Sullivan and Clevlen were back at it again in the fifth, kick-starting a rally with two outs and nobody on. Sullivan slapped his third single of the night, advanced to second on a Christian Stringer walk, and then raced home on Clevlen’s second RBI single of the night to even the score at 2-2.

The Wingnuts grabbed the lead in the sixth against Lincoln starter Bennett Parry (1-1), loading the bases on two singles and a walk. Leo Vargas greeted reliever Fabio Martinez with a high fly ball into shallow right that was caught by second baseman Cesar Valera, but was deep enough to score Martin Medina for the game’s final margin.

James Campbell induced a trio of ground balls to work a scoreless eighth, and Austin Boyle picked up his first save of 2017 by striking out Brandon Jacobs with the potential tying run on first.

The Wingnuts will continue their series with the Saltdogs Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Wichita has not yet announced its starter, while Lincoln will turn to right-hander Dimitri Kourtis (0-0, 2.01). All the action will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM, and at americanassociationbaseball.tv.