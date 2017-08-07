Wichita man sentenced in armed robbery spree

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in federal prison for a series of armed robberies.

Brandon V. Wells, 23, pleaded guilty in April to five counts of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a robbery.

In his plea, Wells admitted to robbing the Circle K on South Rock Road and four O’Reilly Auto Parts stores. The stores are located on East Lincoln, South Broadway, West Central, and North Rock.

During the robberies, Wells and an accomplice threatened employees with a weapon and demanded money. The firearm charge is tied to a Feb. 6, 2017, robbery at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 3109 E. Pawnee.

