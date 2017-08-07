USD 259 in-person enrollment begins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Today starts in-person enrollment for USD 259.

It will run until Wednesday, beginning at noon to 7 p.m.

It is not required for parents who already paid their fees and enrolled online.

For those that didn’t enroll online or parents new to the school district, in-person enrollment is where they’ll be able to get their child ready for the new school year.

“They’ll fill out forms online. They’ll sign off on policies. They’ll pay their fees,” said Susan Arensman, USD 259 spokeswoman. “They’ll get their bus assignments and get their school supply assignments, and many other things to get the kids ready for the school year.”

There will also be computers and assistance available at every school for parents that can’t access their ParentVUE account or need to set one up.

For returning parents, here is a list of things to bring to the school:

Pen or pencil

Checkbook

Proof of address (At the high school level, this must be a utility bill.)

For new parents or those with kindergarteners, here is a list of things to bring to the school:

Child’s birth certificate

Proof of address (At the high school level, this must be a utility bill.)

Child’s current health exam

Child’s immunization records (due by October 19)

School officials expect there to be a wait at every school. In order to streamline that process, parents are encouraged to download and print out forms to complete before going to the school. The forms can be found on the district website.