Refugee and American families break bread

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Southwest Kansas has a growing refugee population, and cross-cultural friendships continue to form.

It’s done with a simple act we’ve all done: sharing a meal together to learn more about each other.

“American people are very friendly,” said Halima Farah, who has lived in Garden City for two years, “and I ate a lot of steaks!”

Twenty American families in and around Garden City recently opened their homes to 20 refugee families to share a meal and share their stories.

“It was interesting to learn more about refugees and how they got here and the experiences they went through,” said Kristie Nelson, whose family in Lakin hosted a family of Garden City refugees. “I guess that was kind of eye opening to me.”

On Sunday, a week after the first dinner, the refugees returned the invitation.

“We live in America, and we need to learn more things about the people who live in America,” said Ahmed Musa on why he and his family participated.

The Somali refugees that escaped war want to assimilate in their new home and combat negative stereotypes about Muslims.

“It’s not what people see on the media about a lady who is in a hijab,” said Farah, “like the one I’m wearing right now, or because I’m a refugee or because I’m a migrant that I’m no different from an American person.”

The cross-cultural dinners were organized by Kearny County Hospital interns from Baylor University. They hope this paves the way for new friendships in the community.

“It’s been so fun to see the interaction between western families and refugee families and see how they really are so similar and their friendships are so, so great,” said Jordan Millhollin, one of the organizing interns.

Two young women even became fast friends through their shared knowledge of sign language.

“She speaks a lot more English than I speak Swahili,” said Claire Gostomski, another Baylor intern, “but we’re able to speak in sign language, a common language that we didn’t expect.”

It’s a shared language that lead to a budding friendship.

Sunday night’s dinner was a large gathering, but these dinners will continue as smaller events at the homes of the refugees.