Police address officer-involved shooting in afternoon conference

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police released more information in an officer-involved shooting at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Just after 7:15 a.m., police responded to a domestic violence call involving a knife which ended in a fatal officer-involved shooting. It happened near 13th and Wellington Place around 7:15 a.m.

Officers tried to make contact with the suspect by phone. A little after 8 a.m., a decision was made to call the SWAT team. During the negotiation, officers heard the screams from the victim inside, and three officers made their way inside the home through the front door.

“Once they entered the front door, they observed a male tightly holding onto his girlfriend against her will in the dining room area,” said Gordon Ramsay, Wichita Police Chief.

The chief said the suspect tied the woman’s hands behind her with an electrical cord and was holding a knife at her side.

“The victim arched her back and screamed. One officer felt that she was being stabbed and fired one round,” said Ramsay.

That suspect who was shot is Jose M. Ortiz, according the family members. He died at the hospital.

Jose’s sister, Laura, says she called 911.

“I called 911, and I told them he had a knife. But I told them it was just a little pocket knife,” says Laura Ortiz. “As soon as they opened the door, they just shot him. Didn’t hear them trying to talk to him. Nothing.”

Police say the did try to talk to the man. Ortiz is now asking if police used too much force.

As for the 42-year-old victim, she was treated at the scene.

“These situations aren’t easy, and they have long-lasting effect for everyone that is involved in them. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family in this incident. It is a tragic situation,” added Ramsay.

The officer who fired the shots is an 18-year-veteran of the department.

Right now, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County District Attorney are handling the investigation.

Officer-involved shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department) (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department) (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.