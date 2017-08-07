NHTSA expands investigation of Carbon Monoxide in Ford Explorers

(KSNW) The federal investigation into Ford Explorers and their interceptor police vehicles is expanding.

From Vermont to Maryland to Washington state, more and more law enforcement explorers are being pulled from service over concerns of carbon monoxide leaks.

Close to home, we’ve stayed in contact with Park City and the Highway Patrol, both say they’ve had CO issues in their patrol vehicles.

Each received memos saying that ford will fix certain issues.

Issues that were found in one Ford Explorer in Park City.

The last time we rode in it, there were CO levels so high a Wichita Fire Marshal told KSN he would have been wearing a mask.

Park city police Chief Phil Bostian says the issues of carbon monoxide seem to have been fixed.

He says Ford replaced a leaky resonator and also sealed some holes under the spoiler where he had aftermarket lights attached.

He says it was the holes that Ford believed were the problem.

Chief Bostian says, “Something has changed. You know the holes are nothing new…there are probably less now than ever. So, something has changed that has allowed this carbon monoxide to come in.”

Ford sent the chief an advance notice, that says it’s going to all US Ford and Lincoln dealerships, saying they would seal off the rear of the vehicle where exhaust can enter, and provide new air conditioning calibration to bring in more fresh air during heavy acceleration.

Still, the chief has questions. He added the aftermarket lights to two of his vehicles, but only one has had the issue.

“Why does more fresh air need to be brought into the vehicle at all unless there is a leak someplace?” asks Bostian.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troop G Captain Joe Bott says Ford replaced the exhaust manifold in 20 of his explorers after some troopers reported feeling ill and smelling a strange odor.

He also received the advance notice, and a visit from ford recently.

“We obviously have concerns if we have carbon monoxides in the vehicles,” says Bott.

He says he continually checks the Explorers, but is satisfied for now.

“There is no reason for us to remove a car that has no problem that imposes no risk to anybody. If there is a risk there then we will remove it and get it taken care of,” says Bott.

The NHTSA has expanded its investigation. According to a document filed July 27th, there have now been more than 2,700 complaints involving Ford Explorers from 2011 to 2017, including police interceptors. 41 people reported injuries.

For Chief Bostian the new information leaves him with even more questions.

“It makes me wonder ‘are there other issues that we don’t know about?’”

The federal investigation says that there is no actual evidence, such as a blood test, at this time that says the injuries and crashes reported were solely caused by CO poisoning.

As for Ford, a statement from the company says “Ford will continue investigating all reports from its police customers, including the exhaust manifold issue referenced by NHTSA.”

Another statement from Ford says “drivers of regular, non-police Ford Explorers have no reason to be concerned.”

It says that reports of exhaust odors in some regular explorers are unrelated to carbon monoxide reports from some police departments.

Ford says if a customer has any concerns you can call the dedicated hotline -1-888-260-5575.

Ford also encourages anyone to bring in their vehicle to a ford dealer to assess any issues.

Below is the advance notice from Ford sent to Park City and KHP.

The latest report from the NHTSA: