New traffic bikes arrive for Wichita Police Department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department’s motorcycle unit is one big step closer to becoming a reality.

Officers showed off their new eight Harley Davidson Electra Glide bikes.

They were funded by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Feds. It’s part of bringing back the centralized traffic unit.

The motorcycle cops will be focusing on cutting down on accidents during morning and evening commute.

Officials say the unit will be valuable simply because a motorcycle is maneuverable.

“Sometimes we’re en route to a traffic accident, and we can’t get to a traffic accident because maybe all three lanes of a highway blocked. So a motorcycle can get over, can maneuver between cars, down the median, where cars can’t get,” said Lt. Jeff Allen, Wichita Police Department.

The officers who will ride the Harley’s will be going to training first. The motorcycle unit is expected to be on the road by the end of the year or early in 2018.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.