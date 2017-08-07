Name released of baby who died in hot car in Oklahoma

By Published: Updated:
Sunlight (KSN File Photo)

LUTHER, Okla. (AP) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a 4-month-old girl who died after her grandmother left her in a car for hours.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Opgrande said Monday that Presley Walker was found dead in the car’s back seat by investigators who were called Friday evening to the parking lot of a daycare in Luther.

Opgrande says the grandmother has custody of the infant and intended to drop her off at a daycare on her way to work in Oklahoma City, where the outside temperature reached 88 degrees. When the grandmother arrived at the daycare to pick up the child, she realized she left her in the car all day.

Opgrande says a report will be forwarded to prosecutors to consider charges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s