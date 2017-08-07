Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a domestic violence call which ended in an officer-involved shooting.

It happened near 13th and Wellington Place around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Police said they made contact with a person outside in the front yard who stated the suspect was inside with the victim.

“Officers made entry into the residence. As they did so in attempt to assist the victim, a shot was fired. The suspect in the case was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in critical condition,” said Deputy Chief Gavin Seiler, Wichita Police Department.

The suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old man. The woman who was inside with him was hurt. She was treated at the scene.

