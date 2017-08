WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a rocky NBC World Series opener, the Kansas Stars cruised through the rest of their tournament schedule en route to a perfect record at Lawrence Dumont Stadium this past week.

But with their success begs the question: Should the Stars even be competing in the NBC World Series? It’s a tough question to answer without considering the off-field benefits the Stars bring to the table. One thing’s for sure, the Stars players definitely enjoy the atmosphere in Wichita.