Kansas governor-in-waiting names GOP official as assistant

By Published: Updated:
Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer has hired a state Republican Party official as a special assistant and named a new press secretary in preparing to become governor.

Colyer announced that Clay Barker began working as his special assistant Monday after having been the Kansas GOP’s executive director for six years.

Colyer also announced that Kara Fullmer joined his staff July 31 as press secretary. She is a former reporter with WIBW-TV in Topeka and has been operating her own business in recent years.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback plans to resign to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international freedom but hasn’t set a date. President Donald Trump nominated Brownback last month.

Brownback spokeswoman Melika Willoughby confirmed that Laura McCabe had left Colyer’s office after serving as his press secretary.

