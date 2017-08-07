Hundreds turn out to support Great Bend police chief

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Support continues to pour in for the Great Bend police chief who was suspended last month.

Hundreds of citizens showed up at a city council meeting in Great Bend Monday night to ask the city council to reinstate Chief Clifford Couch.

About two dozen people took to the podium to express their frustration with how city officials handled the suspension of Couch. They urged council members to reinstate him.

Several citizens wearing “Save Chief Couch” t-shirts touched on the character of the chief, some even calling him a friend.

One such person was Laura Millard whose husband has worked as a Great Bend police officer under Couch for the past two-and-one-half years.

Millard spoke about how her husband believes the department has only gotten better under Couch, and that like many others in the community she feels he is the right man for the job.

“He has told me that in his own experiences that the last two years that Chief Couch has served here have been the best two years of his law enforcement career,” Millard said.

Meanwhile, Great Bend resident Brian Harris had a warning for the council.

“You never poke a sleeping bear,” said Harris. “Mayor, you poked the bear.”

City Council Member Dana Dawson offered a motion to reinstate Chief Couch pending the outcome of the city’s investigation. That motion failed after Mayor Mike Allison broke a four-four tie vote.

Following the vote, Couch took to the podium, saying he wouldn’t withdraw his request for an investigation into the city government. Couch did say he would be willing to work with anyone, including City Administrator Howard Partington.

Meanwhile, Mayor Allison explained to the crowd why Couch was suspended.

“He was suspended because he didn’t follow some of the orders that he was supposed to do, and that’s why we have an investigation,” Partington said.

Toward the end of the meeting Council Member Cory Zimmerman, along with Dawson, offered another motion to suspend Partington,. who as taken over as acting police chief. That vote also failed after Mayor Allison broke another four-four tie vote.

As it stood Monday night, Couch remains suspended but the residents say they did get a chance to voice their concerns, and urge the council and mayor to backtrack on their decision to suspend the chief.