DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Former WSU Women’s Coach Jody Adams has accepted a role as assistant women’s basketball coach of Derby High School.

In a tweet Sunday after a newspaper report about the position, Adams-Birch wrote,Β “Thanks Coach Karsak and Lady Panthers for this exciting opportunity! Let’s Go!”

Thanks Coach Karsak and Lady Panthers for this exciting opportunity! Let's Go! #πŸ€πŸ’šπŸ’ͺπŸ½πŸ™πŸ½ https://t.co/ICwnTWHvA4 — Jody Adams-Birch (@coachjodyadams) August 7, 2017

