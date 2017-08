WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler Grizzlies football team went 7-5 last year. Not a bad year by any means, but a step back from year’s past.

This year, the Grizzlies return several playmakers. Combine that with some talented newcomers, and there’s plenty of optimism from head coach Tim Schaffner as the team gets ready for its season opner. Butler hosts Fort Scott on Saturday, August 26th at 7 p.m.