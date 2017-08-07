All-Star and Ark City Native Darren Daulton dies at 55

Darren Daulton
FILE- In this Aug 3, 2013, file photo, former Philadelphia Phillies catcher Darren Daulton waves to the crowd as he takes the field during the Philadelphia Phillies Alumni ceremonies before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Philadelphia. Daulton, the All-Star catcher who was the leader of the Phillies' NL championship team in 1993, has died. He was 55. (AP Photo/Michael Perez, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ark City Native and former major league baseball player Darren Daulton died at age 55 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

Known as “Dutch,” the three-time All-Star led the Philadelphia Phillies with 109 RBIs in 1992. In 1993 he led the Phillies to the World Series, only to lose in six games to the Toronto Bluejays.

He was traded to the Florida Marlins in 1997 and won a World Series that year. Daulton is one of only nine catchers to have back to back seasons with over 100 RBIs in 1992 and 1993.

Daulton was diagnosed with an extremely aggressive form of brain cancer in 2013, before it went into remission in 2015. He is survived by his wife who lives in Florida and their four children. His parents and brother live in Arkansas City.

