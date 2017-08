WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- As the school year is getting closer, fourth graders and their parents should be reminded they are granted free admission to national parks and other federal lands for a full year with a fourth grade pass.

The pass is valid for the duration of the fourth grade school year through the following summer… Beginning this September and ending in August.

To get your pass head on over to the “Every Kid In The Park” website by clicking here.