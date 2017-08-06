West Wichita residents catch thieves on camera

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A West Wichita family is out $300 worth of packages after two thieves stole them off their front porch last week.

Kristin Loyd has a home security app on her phone which allows her family to continuously view two thieves approaching her door step, looking inside and taking the packages on her porch.

“This seems to be random. They came an hour after the FedEx truck, so they weren’t following it like I’ve heard of before,” Loyd said.

Security film shows a man and a woman approaching the porch where Loyd lives. The man peers into the window and mutters something to the woman that sounds like, “they’re home”. The female, who appears to be pregnant and holding a rosary, responds what sounds like “no they’re not” before they grab the packages and retreat to the street.

If you know the identity of the thieves, you may be entitled to a cash reward.

