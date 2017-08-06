Veterans Awareness Expo brings nearly 1,000 attendees to Wichita

By Published:
The second annual Veterans Awareness Expo was held in Wichita on Saturday. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The second annual Veterans Awareness Expo took place in Wichita Saturday.

The event had over 900 attendees. Veterans and their families had the opportunity to connect with over 40 vendors that serve veterans here locally.

The event also held a ceremony recognizing the anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration pinning. KSN spoke with a Vietnam veteran about how events like these help remember those who have served.

“I just come to hang out — see all the different veterans and tell them how much I appreciate them doing what they did,” said Leslie Baxner, Vietnam veteran.

In its second year, the Veterans Awareness Expo was a big hit with a turnout that was even better than expected.

