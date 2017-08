WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in serious condition after a stabbing in Wichita Sunday.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of E Ross Parkway in Wichita.

This story is still developing.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene and we will update you with information as we get new details.

Officers called to stabbing& followed a trail of blood to this apartment. Code red victim transported, authorities say he wasn't cooperating pic.twitter.com/TPQfu6kkd4 — Carly Willis (@CarlyWillisKSN) August 6, 2017

