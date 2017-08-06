Police: Man shot, killed after pointing gun at officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City police say two officers shot and killed a man after he pointed a handgun at them.

The Kansas City Star reports the incident occurred early Sunday afternoon on the city’s south side.

Police spokesman Officer Darin Snapp says officers were initially called to a gas station after a witness reported the man was brandishing a gun in public. While on the scene, a female told the officers the man had assaulted her.

Snapp says as officers caught up with the man, he dropped a handgun on the ground. Snapp says when the man picked up the weapon and pointed it at the officers, both officers opened fire.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police didn’t say how many times he’d been shot. The officers were not hurt.

