One man killed in ATV rollover near Erie

NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man has died after an ATV rollover in Neosho County.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. Saturday about five miles south of Erie on Pratt Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, two 21-year-old men were traveling up a hill on an ATV on private property when Jonah DeMeritt, of Erie, exited the ATV while it was still moving. The driver of the ATV turned the wheel and the vehicle rolled onto its side, striking DeMeritt.

DeMeritt was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the ATV was not injured.

