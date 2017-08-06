Missing Marine reported to be from Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the Marines missing after an Osprey aircraft crashed off the coast of Australia is reported to be from Wichita. The missing Marines are now feared dead after a search has been changed to a recovery effort.

Sources say that Corporal Nathan Ordway was one of the three Marines killed Saturday, that’s according to at least two Australian media sources.

So far there has been no confirmation by the military of Corporal Ordway as one of the missing.

