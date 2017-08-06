Kiowa hit hard by Saturday storms

KIOWA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kiowa, Kansas was hit hard by storms Saturday.

Currently 685 homes and 95 businesses are without power in Kiowa. According to Barber County EMS, multiple homes are damaged and some are uninhabitable.

Over 30 private buildings and 12 government buildings are also damaged.

Several power poles also snapped and crews are working to fix them.

Kiowa Resident: "This is probably the worse we've experienced" pic.twitter.com/236uuGJEPE — Ashonti Ford KSN (@AshontiFordKSN) August 6, 2017

Over 50 power poles down in Kiowa pic.twitter.com/K8O89UmYkC — Ashonti Ford KSN (@AshontiFordKSN) August 6, 2017

Men working to restore power in parts of Kiowa, Ks. Last night's storm knocked down this power pole. More on Kiowa storm damage on @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/fwFnenxdUx — Ashonti Ford KSN (@AshontiFordKSN) August 6, 2017

Kiowa storm damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Crews work to repair poles near Kiowa Saturday. Debris in Kiowa Damage in Kiowa Structural damage in Kiowa Structural damage in Kiowa Debris lies in a road in Kiowa. The doors and the roof of a garage in Kiowa were ripped off during Saturday storms. A utility pole lies on the ground in Kiowa. Crews repair downed utility poles in Kiowa. Crews repair downed utility poles in Kiowa. Crews repair downed utility poles in Kiowa.

