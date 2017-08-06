Kiowa hit hard by Saturday storms

KIOWA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kiowa, Kansas was hit hard by storms Saturday.
Currently 685 homes and 95 businesses are without power in Kiowa. According to Barber County EMS, multiple homes are damaged and some are uninhabitable.
Over 30 private buildings and 12 government buildings are also damaged.
Several power poles also snapped and crews are working to fix them.
KSN’s Ashonti Ford is in Kiowa covering the damage that has been done and the plans to recover. She will have more updates and live coverage in the KSN newscast at 5:00 p.m.
Kiowa storm damage
Kiowa storm damage x
