Kiowa hit hard by Saturday storms

By Published: Updated:
Storms ripped the roof and doors off of a Kiowa garage Saturday. Photo courtesy KSN News.

KIOWA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kiowa, Kansas was hit hard by storms Saturday.

Currently 685 homes and 95 businesses are without power in Kiowa. According to Barber County EMS, multiple homes are damaged and some are uninhabitable.

Over 30 private buildings and 12 government buildings are also damaged.

Several power poles also snapped and crews are working to fix them.

KSN’s Ashonti Ford is in Kiowa covering the damage that has been done and the plans to recover. She will have more updates and live coverage in the KSN newscast at 5:00 p.m.

Kiowa storm damage

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s