Kansas hospital sued of misdiagnosis that led to organ removals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas woman who says a misdiagnosis led doctors to remove parts of her organs and then cover up the mistake is suing the University of Kansas Hospital over her treatment.

Wendy Ann Noon Berner, of Shawnee says in her lawsuit that she didn’t learn about the misdiagnosis until reading media reports about a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a pathologist who raised concerns about the case and wanted to inform Berner.

KCUR reports Berner’s lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Wyandotte County District Court, accuses the hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, of fraud, negligence and civil conspiracy.

Spokesman Dennis McCulloch said the hospital is limited in what it can say in response to the lawsuit but believes its physicians and staff acted appropriately.

