House fire in Wichita likely caused by lightning

By Published:
Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday night. Lightning was likely the cause of the blaze. No one was injured. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews cleared a house fire Saturday night that may have been started because of a lightning strike.

The fire started in a house in the 1600 block of N Shefford. Two people were inside the home when the fire broke out in the attic and they were able to get out of the house okay.

Battalion Chief Lane Pearman said he and his crews witnessed several lightning strikes just before they got the call for the fire.

“Right before this came in we were watching the lightning from the fire house,” said Battalion Chief Lane Pearlman. “It was quite wicked, real frequent, direct cloud to ground lightning strikes.”

Several fire crews worked to get that fire out and they shut off utilities to the house, just in case. No one was injured in the fire. The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

