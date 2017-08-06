Crews make multiple water rescues in KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – Crews conducted multiple water rescues in the Kansas City metro Saturday night.

Jessica Loya was driving back from dinner when her car got stuck and filled with water in Riverside, Missouri.

“It started filling with water, and it was somewhat terrifying, but luckily seems OK. Everyone’s OK,” Loya said. “I couldn’t get the door open, and that was even more terrifying. But it seemed fine once I got out of the water.”

Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department Chief Paul Berardi tweeted multiple water rescues and road closures.

This is no joke. Dangerous actions. Command reports victims and rescuers out of water.water pic.twitter.com/2CWdgWKIUN — Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) August 6, 2017

Don't drive into water pic.twitter.com/m1h4Mz4tf2 — Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) August 6, 2017

This is the bridge at 50th and Ward Parkway pic.twitter.com/teXjCKDuY3 — Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) August 6, 2017

51st and Ward Parkway closed pic.twitter.com/jcd0I3s1a3 — Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) August 6, 2017

