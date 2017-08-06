Crews make multiple water rescues in KC metro

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to several water rescues after flooding hit Saturday night. Photo courtesy KCMO Fire Chief Paul Berardi

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – Crews conducted multiple water rescues in the Kansas City metro Saturday night.

Jessica Loya was driving back from dinner when her car got stuck and filled with water in Riverside, Missouri.

“It started filling with water, and it was somewhat terrifying, but luckily seems OK. Everyone’s OK,” Loya said. “I couldn’t get the door open, and that was even more terrifying. But it seemed fine once I got out of the water.”

Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department Chief Paul Berardi tweeted multiple water rescues and road closures.

