The 12th grade boys MAYB championship game took place Sunday night at Eisenhower High School. Central Kansas Elite went up against the Wichita Padres. It was close throughout, but Central Kansas Elite went on to win a close one, by a final of 66-64.

What made even bigger news was their semi final win. The team they played, Midwest Flight, forfeited the game down ten with six minutes to play, because they disagreed with referees’ calls.