Bol Bol’s MAYB Team Forfeits vs Central Kansas Elite

By Published:

The MAYB 12th grade semi finals took place today at Goddard High School. Central Kansas Elite, a team comprised of local talent, faced Midwest Flight out of Kansas City. Bol Bol, son of former NBA player Manute Bol, plays for Midwest Flight.

With about six minutes left in the game and Midwest Flight trailing by ten, they forfeited. They were assessed six technical fouls throughout the game and did not agree with the officiating.

The players put on their backpacks, shook the Central Kansas Elite’s hands, and exited the floor. Central Kansas Elite wound up winning, 71-61.

 

 

 

