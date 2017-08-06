4-year-old boy shoots, kills himself in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – A boy under five years old reportedly shot and killed himself in the 9600 block of Lydia early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the residence at 1:13 Sunday morning in regards to a shooting involving a child.

Officers discovered the child suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The father of the child was home at the time of the shooting and called police.

An investigation is underway.

