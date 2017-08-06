3 Kansas regents seats still open with meeting days away

Logo of the Kansas Board of Recents

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Three open seats on the Kansas Board of Regents have yet to be filled even though the board’s next meeting is just days away.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that Gov. Sam Brownback hasn’t named anyone to replace Regents Shane Bangerter, Ann Brandau-Murguia and Helen Van Etten.

As governor, Brownback appoints members of the board. Board members are then seated by the state Senate’s confirmation oversight committee.

Board spokeswoman Breeze Richardson says the group is still waiting on word from Brownback’s office about the replacement appointments.

Brownback appointed Dennis Mullin, Dave Murfin and Dave Thomas to the board in June 2015. The confirmation oversight committee confirmed the appointments in early September. Although those three members weren’t yet confirmed, they all attended a regents’ August budget retreat meeting.

