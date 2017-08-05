Wichita police searching for shooting suspect

By Published:
Wichita Police Department (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say they are looking for a suspect after a shooting was reported early Saturday morning.

According to police, it happened in the 1000 block of South Oliver around 3 a.m.

Officers were called to respond to a disturbance in the parking lot of a business.

They say one suspect in the incident pulled out a gun and started firing.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Police say there was a party bus in the parking lot at the time of the incident but do not know if it is linked to the shooting.

WPD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111

