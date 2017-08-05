Man offers puppy for drugs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCNC) – An abused 10-week-old puppy is recovering after his owner tried to give him away in exchange for drugs.

NBC Charlotte was the first to contact Charlotte-Mecklenberg police about the incident, they’re now investigating.

Wednesday night, Kaitlyn Cappelluti said she was at the QuikTrip on Albamarle Road when she walked into the middle of a drug deal.

Cappelluti said a man looked at her and asked her if she had any rock on her. She told the man she didn’t have any and began to walk away.

Before turning away, she said a puppy caught her eye.

“I just kept telling myself to walk inside, mind my business,” Cappelluti told NBC Charlotte.

“At the time he was spread out on the floor panting really hard,” Cappelluti said.

She said the owner asked for drugs in exchange for the puppy, Cappelluti handed him $50 instead in hopes of saving the dog.

“I started making phone calls I knew to everyone who possibly can help out with him luckily South Charlotte Rescue stepped up. ”

“I cried when I saw him,” said Barbara Roonie. Roonie works for South Charlotte Dog Rescue.

“He was dehydrated, marks all over his body,” said Roonie. “Someone cut off his tail and that’s infected.”

CMPD has now opened an investigation, searching for the abusers. They say it’s a case of animal cruelty.

“It can lead to anything from misdemeanors on up,” said Melissa Knicely with Charlotte-Mecklenberg Animal Rescue.

South Charlotte Dog Rescue is now taking applications for adoption. The puppy will be up for adoption after 2 weeks.