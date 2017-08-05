Convoy of Hope serves thousands in Wichita

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Convoy of Hope stopped in Wichita this weekend to offer $1 million in goods and services to residents.

The event gates at McAdams Park and Bethel Life Center opened at 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The event will go on through the day, while supplies last. 

The event is free to the public and offers groceries, veteran services, haircuts, family portraits, and more.

Early estimates show just over 10,000 people have already showed up to receive services from the convoy.

