77-year-old Ark City pedestrian dies after being hit by car

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department is investigating an accident that killed an Arkansas City woman late Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. in northwest Arkansas City.

A 77-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle in the intersection of 4th and Maple Streets. The victim was transported to South Central Kansas Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities say a 21-year-old woman was driving the vehicle that hit the 77-year-old woman. Investigators are not releasing the names of the victim or the driver at this time.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are thought to have been a factor in the accident.

The investigation into this accident is ongoing. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call ACPD Sgt. Eric Mata at the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444.

