2 small earthquakes shake Sumner Co. early Saturday

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Geological Survey reports two small earthquakes rattled parts of Sumner County early Saturday morning.

The quakes happened within 24 minutes of each other.

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was reported around 12:15 a.m. approximately seven miles west of Belle Plaine. A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was also reported around 12:39 a.m. about seven miles north of Caldwell.

