2 dead, 1 injured after head-on collision in Wilson Co.

By Published:

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are dead and one person is injured after a head-on collision in Wilson County Friday afternoon.

The accident happened near Altoona around 3:00 p.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, David Crites, 82, of Fredonia and Olin Goins, 84, of Thayer died in the crash.

Scotty Gober, 59, of Erie, was also injured in the crash.

According to the KHP crash report, Crites was driving westbound on K-47 and drifted into the eastbound lane, hitting Gober and Goins head-on who were in a pickup truck travelling eastbound.

Goins and Crites were pronounced dead at the scene.

All three people were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

