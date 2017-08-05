1 injured after shooting in Old Town Saturday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating after shots were fired early Saturday morning in Old Town.

The shots rang out around 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of Douglas and Rock Island.

WPD officer Paul Cruz said the incident stemmed from an argument between two groups. One person pulled a gun and started shooting. Authorities found shell casings at the scene.

One person was injured as a result of the shooting.

Police are looking for a suspect and they will release more information on Monday.

The Wichita Police Department has been beefing up security in Old Town lately with the addition of new surveillance equipment to better monitor the area.

