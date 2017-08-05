1 dead, 1 critical after vehicle crashes into tree near Clearwater

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – According to authorities, one person has died and another is in critical condition after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree south of Wichita Saturday.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near 103rd Street West and W 70th Street near Clearwater.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. This story is still developing.

