Wichita boy goes viral with donut photo shoot

By and Published: Updated:
Griffen Louvar went viral after his mom posted some fun pictures of a photo shoot he had with one of his favorite foods, a donut. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita boy, who loves food and posing for pictures, is putting his hometown on the map.

Six-year-old Griffen Louvar took some fun photos around the Air Capital, and they are creating quite a buzz on the popular website, Buzzfeed.

Like all good models, there are many faces to Griffen. He can be serious and playful, or at one with nature. But he’s always a fan of food and Wichita, especially downtown.

“Lots of people around. Everybody here is friendly. It’s where you can get out of your house and it’s close by,” said Griffen.

After Griffen and his mom went to Krispy Kreme Thursday an idea came to him.

“Then I wanted to take pictures so we were over here,” explained Griffen. “I wanna eat a donut too so I took pictures with donuts!”

Griffen and his mom, Hillary, posted the unique and fun pictures on social media and they caught quite a buzz.

Within an hour of posting the photos to social media, the popular site Buzzfeed reached out to Griffen’s mom.

“Within the hour, Buzzfeed had actually reached out to us and said, ‘This is great. We’re in tears in the newsroom looking at this. Can we please have your information so we can share Griffin’s story?'” recalled Hillary.

Once Buzzfeed published Griffen’s story the rave reviews rolled in.

“A lot of people from other places said, ‘Hey, I know that statue.’ ‘This is great.’ ‘That’s from my hometown!'” said Hillary.

Now as Griffen ponders his next photo shoot, Wichita will no doubt play a starring role.

“You can have lots of memories with them,” said Griffen.

Next time he will have to share the spotlight with his other loves.

“Yes, probably pizza and tacos,” added Griffen.

