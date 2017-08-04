Water tower near Wichita State misspelled to say ‘Wichita Staty Universite’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News was informed by a viewer Friday morning to a misspelling on the water tower near Wichita State. The tower is located near 17th and Oliver.

The tower should say Wichita State University, but, the tower is spelled “Wichita Staty Universite.”

The city of Wichita replied in a funny tweet saying they are working to get it fixed. The tower is being repainted.

We are "sory" and will get it "fixted" "A S I P." pic.twitter.com/aUZbopLmFG — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) August 4, 2017

KSN’s John Asebes is working on this story. Look for his reports coming up on KSN Newscasts.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.